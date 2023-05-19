Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 145,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KNG stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

