Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 0.2 %

BNTX stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.