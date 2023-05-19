Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,582 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

