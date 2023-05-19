Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,202 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

