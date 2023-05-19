Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,950 Shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

