Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,475 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IYY opened at $102.15 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.