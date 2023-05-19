Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,894 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.31. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $258.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.