Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 43,377 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

