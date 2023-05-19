Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 588 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.80 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

