Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,434 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

