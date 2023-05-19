Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 70,432 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

