Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,755 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $626.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

