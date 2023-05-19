Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $65.28 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.