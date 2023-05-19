Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $515.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

