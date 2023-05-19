CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

