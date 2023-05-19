CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $498,200.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $50.20 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

