ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 81.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 525,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 139.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 648,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 377,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,299,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,610 shares of company stock worth $3,516,846. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

