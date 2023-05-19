Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

