Christian Magloth Sells 725 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,384.43 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,479.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,470.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

