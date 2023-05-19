ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $749,393.28 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,337,138.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.