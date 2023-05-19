ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $749,393.28 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,337,138.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO)

