Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,994 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,763,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,377 shares of company stock worth $8,283,332. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.