Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 137 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $247.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.