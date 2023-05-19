Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 134 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

