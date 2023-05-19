Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.46 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

