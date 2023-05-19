Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

NYSE:INSP opened at $302.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.02. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

