Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

