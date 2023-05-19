Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,023 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

