Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,023 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Transocean Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of RIG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.