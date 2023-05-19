Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,894,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $259.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.19. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

