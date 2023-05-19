Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $20.99 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

