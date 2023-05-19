CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $57.78 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.