David P. Strauss Sells 2,194 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $368.19 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.13 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $1,778,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 120,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,861,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,609,000 after acquiring an additional 251,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

