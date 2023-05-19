Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $858.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -264.71%.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

