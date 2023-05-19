Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.