Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,410 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $2,051,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Price Performance

Transcat stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $91.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transcat Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

