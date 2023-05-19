Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

