Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

