Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NYSE FN opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

