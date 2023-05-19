Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.