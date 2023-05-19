First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $15,579,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,152,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after buying an additional 151,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.48 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

