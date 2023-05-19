First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $626,000.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

