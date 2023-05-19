Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

