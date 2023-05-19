Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 671,366 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.