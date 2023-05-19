Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.15 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

