Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GL opened at $108.89 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.10%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,960. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

