GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GMS were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS Price Performance

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.84. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.