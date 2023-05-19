Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Sells $623,600.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.