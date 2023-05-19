GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $49.39 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 103,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 37,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.