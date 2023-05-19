Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More

