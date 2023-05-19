HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $600,177.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,177.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,262 shares of company stock worth $186,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

