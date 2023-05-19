Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

